2013 Hyundai Accent

194,731 KM

Details Description Features

GL

GL

Location

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

194,731KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9426840
  • Stock #: MUP660A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Hyundai Accent GLReviews:* Owners typically rave about the Accents great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door models folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
CENTURY WHITE
GRAY SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

