2013 Hyundai Elantra

104,975 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

GL

GL

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

+ taxes & licensing

104,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080562
  • Stock #: 20702A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH416872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20702A
  • Mileage 104,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front passenger seatback pocket
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Emergency Trunk Release
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Advanced dual front airbags w/Occupant Classification System
Front/rear roof-mounted side curtain airbags
Pwr door locks
Remote keyless entry system w/alarm
Body-color door handles
Solar glass
Front/rear door map pockets
Windshield shade band
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Child rear door locks
Vehicle stability management (VSM)
Tire mobility kit
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) brake assist
Rear center armrest w/cupholders
Front 2-speed intermittent wipers
Lower multi-box w/cover
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer digital odometer digital clock external temp
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure battery charge door ajar seatbelt low fuel trunk lid open brake check engine ABS TPMS ESC water temp
Trunk lid inner cover
Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter rear seat heater ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

