2013 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front passenger seatback pocket Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Safety Emergency Trunk Release Front seat-mounted side airbags Advanced dual front airbags w/Occupant Classification System Front/rear roof-mounted side curtain airbags Power Options Pwr door locks Comfort Remote keyless entry system w/alarm

Additional Features Body-color door handles Solar glass Front/rear door map pockets Windshield shade band Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Child rear door locks Vehicle stability management (VSM) Tire mobility kit 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) brake assist Rear center armrest w/cupholders Front 2-speed intermittent wipers Lower multi-box w/cover Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer digital odometer digital clock external temp Warning lights -inc: oil pressure battery charge door ajar seatbelt low fuel trunk lid open brake check engine ABS TPMS ESC water temp Trunk lid inner cover Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS) Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter rear seat heater ducts

