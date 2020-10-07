2013 Hyundai Elantra

Front passenger seatback pocket
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Advanced dual front airbags w/Occupant Classification System
Front/rear roof-mounted side curtain airbags
Remote keyless entry system w/alarm
Front/rear door map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Vehicle stability management (VSM)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) brake assist
Rear center armrest w/cupholders
Front 2-speed intermittent wipers
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer digital odometer digital clock external temp
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure battery charge door ajar seatbelt low fuel trunk lid open brake check engine ABS TPMS ESC water temp
Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter rear seat heater ducts
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.