2013 Jeep Wrangler

$17,659 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 0 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9478299

9478299 Stock #: 15U7043B

15U7043B VIN: 1C4AJWAG8DL620325

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 15U7043B

Mileage 158,028 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.