Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Soul

160,716 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Soul

!

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 10162614
  2. 10162614
  3. 10162614
  4. 10162614
  5. 10162614
  6. 10162614
  7. 10162614
  8. 10162614
  9. 10162614
  10. 10162614
  11. 10162614
Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162614
  • Stock #: 22-23-006903-13
  • VIN: KNDJT2A63D7751911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebuilt Brand

Cracked windshield

Needs alignment


AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull North Bay to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

1989 Pontiac Trans Am
125,000 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Torrent
252,101 KM
$2,795 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 i SV
 302,244 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory