$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Kia Soul
2013 Kia Soul
+
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
200,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10162617
- Stock #: 22-23-006902-13
- VIN: KNDJT2A68D7492719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Traction control light comes on
Needs alignment
4 steel rims and winter tires with vehicleAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull North Bay to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nbs...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4