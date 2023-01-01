Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

103,341 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA6

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9636823
  • Stock #: 23029B

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23029B
  • Mileage 103,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Mazda Mazda6 GSAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi

2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 103,341 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra SV
 104,083 KM
$23,993 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer XLT
 34,312 KM
$42,527 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory