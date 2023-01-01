Menu
2013 Mitsubishi RVR

103,495 KM

$11,674

+ tax & licensing
$11,674

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT SE

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT SE

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$11,674

+ taxes & licensing

103,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636334
  • Stock #: 23139A
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU3DE602753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23139A
  • Mileage 103,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 103,495 Miles! This Mitsubishi RVR delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Visor vanity mirrors, Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Traction control.* This Mitsubishi RVR Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), T155/90D16 spare tire (2012), Sportronic continuously variable transmission, Side impact door beams, Roof mounted antenna, Remote keyless entry w/panic feature, Remote fuel lid release, Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable RVR today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

