2013 Mitsubishi RVR
AWD 4dr CVT SE
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
- Listing ID: 9636334
- Stock #: 23139A
- VIN: 4A4AJ3AU3DE602753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23139A
- Mileage 103,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 103,495 Miles! This Mitsubishi RVR delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Visor vanity mirrors, Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Traction control.* This Mitsubishi RVR Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), T155/90D16 spare tire (2012), Sportronic continuously variable transmission, Side impact door beams, Roof mounted antenna, Remote keyless entry w/panic feature, Remote fuel lid release, Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable RVR today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
