2013 Nissan Armada

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Full size spare tire w/steel wheel Rear intermittent wiper HomeLink universal garage door opener Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Trim Chrome Grille Body-colour front/rear bumpers Power Options Retained accessory pwr Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Windows Rear black privacy glass Comfort Front overhead console w/sunglass holder Dampened lockable illuminated glove compartment

Additional Features Side Step Rails Rear window defroster w/timer Energy absorbing steering column Vehicle dynamic control Hood buckling creases INTELLIGENT KEY SYSTEM Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Pwr door locks w/auto-locking Front centre console w/storage Pwr rear quarter windows Shift interlock (2) bottle holders Variable intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers (4) 12V DC pwr outlets (10) cup holders Rear vision backup camera Auto-dimming rearview mirror -inc: compass 4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist electronic brake force distribution Pipe style side-door guard beams Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade -inc: one-touch open/close & safety auto reverse features (7) assist grips -inc: (2) A-pillar mounted (2) B-pillar mounted (1) front passenger roof-mounted (2) rear passenger roof-mounted 4-wheel active brake limited slip (ABLS) -inc: traction control Auto on/off halogen headlights Leather-wrapped shift knob w/contrast stitching Simulated leather door trim w/contrast stitching & wood-tone accents Remote keyless entry w/front glass auto-down -inc: key fob-mounted panic alarm Anti-theft alarm system -inc: immobilizer key system Dual sunvisors w/extenders -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors Rear console w/storage bins Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel w/contrast stitching -inc: illuminated cruise & audio controls Heated 40/20/40 split bench 2nd row seat Body-colour body side moulding w/chrome inserts Chrome front door handles w/body-colour inserts Black front/rear splashguards Pwr liftgate w/flip-up window Body-colour rear door handles P275/60R20 all-season tires One-piece chrome roof rack w/cross bars Dark tinted glass on front glass 2nd/3rd row 3-point ELR/ALR seat belts -inc: 2nd row height adjusters Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags w/occupant classification sensor Body-colour front/rear proximity sensors w/audible warning Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover protection LATCH & upper tether anchors for 2nd row outboard positions 3-passenger pwr folding 60/40 split bench 3rd row seat -inc: height adjustable head restraints for outboard positions Dual zone climate control -inc: in-cabin microfilter 2nd row climate controls rear vents Front pwr windows -inc: one-touch up/down safety auto reverse Illumination -inc: cargo area front map lights rear lamps cargo area door marker foot well I/P key ring window switches Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge oil pressure transmission oil temp gauge tachometer dual digital trip odometer volts outside temp display Warning chimes -inc: headlights on key in ignition door ajar proximity sensors Warning lights -inc: 4WD indicator ABS airbag anti-theft battery charge brake cruise control door ajar engine check high-beam low fuel low oil pressure low tire pressure low washer fluid oil temp rear defroster driver seatbelt slip stop/taillight bulb ... Pwr folding heated chrome pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals puddle lamps driver side auto-dimming Front 3-point ELR seat belts -inc: height adjusters pretensioners w/load limiters

