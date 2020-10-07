Menu
2013 Nissan Armada

222,667 KM

Details Features

$6,666

+ tax & licensing
$6,666

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Platinum Edition

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

222,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138933
  • Stock #: 20682A
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NEXDN606674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20682A
  • Mileage 222,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Full size spare tire w/steel wheel
Rear intermittent wiper
HomeLink universal garage door opener
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Chrome Grille
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Retained accessory pwr
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Rear black privacy glass
Front overhead console w/sunglass holder
Dampened lockable illuminated glove compartment
Side Step Rails
Rear window defroster w/timer
Energy absorbing steering column
Vehicle dynamic control
Hood buckling creases
INTELLIGENT KEY SYSTEM
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Pwr door locks w/auto-locking
Front centre console w/storage
Pwr rear quarter windows
Shift interlock
(2) bottle holders
Variable intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
(4) 12V DC pwr outlets
(10) cup holders
Rear vision backup camera
Auto-dimming rearview mirror -inc: compass
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist electronic brake force distribution
Pipe style side-door guard beams
Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade -inc: one-touch open/close & safety auto reverse features
(7) assist grips -inc: (2) A-pillar mounted (2) B-pillar mounted (1) front passenger roof-mounted (2) rear passenger roof-mounted
4-wheel active brake limited slip (ABLS) -inc: traction control
Auto on/off halogen headlights
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/contrast stitching
Simulated leather door trim w/contrast stitching & wood-tone accents
Remote keyless entry w/front glass auto-down -inc: key fob-mounted panic alarm
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: immobilizer key system
Dual sunvisors w/extenders -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear console w/storage bins
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel w/contrast stitching -inc: illuminated cruise & audio controls
Heated 40/20/40 split bench 2nd row seat
Body-colour body side moulding w/chrome inserts
Chrome front door handles w/body-colour inserts
Black front/rear splashguards
Pwr liftgate w/flip-up window
Body-colour rear door handles
P275/60R20 all-season tires
One-piece chrome roof rack w/cross bars
Dark tinted glass on front glass
2nd/3rd row 3-point ELR/ALR seat belts -inc: 2nd row height adjusters
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags w/occupant classification sensor
Body-colour front/rear proximity sensors w/audible warning
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover protection
LATCH & upper tether anchors for 2nd row outboard positions
3-passenger pwr folding 60/40 split bench 3rd row seat -inc: height adjustable head restraints for outboard positions
Dual zone climate control -inc: in-cabin microfilter 2nd row climate controls rear vents
Front pwr windows -inc: one-touch up/down safety auto reverse
Illumination -inc: cargo area front map lights rear lamps cargo area door marker foot well I/P key ring window switches
Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge oil pressure transmission oil temp gauge tachometer dual digital trip odometer volts outside temp display
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on key in ignition door ajar proximity sensors
Warning lights -inc: 4WD indicator ABS airbag anti-theft battery charge brake cruise control door ajar engine check high-beam low fuel low oil pressure low tire pressure low washer fluid oil temp rear defroster driver seatbelt slip stop/taillight bulb ...
Pwr folding heated chrome pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals puddle lamps driver side auto-dimming
Front 3-point ELR seat belts -inc: height adjusters pretensioners w/load limiters

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

