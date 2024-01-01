$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Juke
SL
2013 Nissan Juke
SL
Location
North Bay Mitsubishi
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
705-495-6487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24195A
- Mileage 190,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2013 Nissan Juke SLReviews:* Owners say they love the fun-to-drive torque and handling of this compact and feisty little model, which is just as entertaining to drive as it is weird-looking. Other owner-stated plusses include a fast-acting manual shift mode on the CVT transmission, and good overall bang-for-the-buck in terms of feature content. Many shoppers gravitated towards the Juke for its higher-than-average level of customization options, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca1.6L I4 DOHC CVT with Xtronic FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Mitsubishi
North Bay Mitsubishi
Call Dealer
705-495-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-495-6487