2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Carpeted floor covering 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Conventional Spare Tire 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT 3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator 3.21 rear axle ratio aux transmission cooler engine oil cooler rear stabilizer bar 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: electronic rotary shifter tip start active grille shutters 22A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

