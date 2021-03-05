2013 RAM 1500

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator 3.21 rear axle ratio aux transmission cooler engine oil cooler rear stabilizer bar
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: electronic rotary shifter tip start active grille shutters
22A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.