Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

169,967 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6635723
  • Stock #: 20126A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Carpeted floor covering
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator 3.21 rear axle ratio aux transmission cooler engine oil cooler rear stabilizer bar
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: electronic rotary shifter tip start active grille shutters
22A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi

2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 164,781 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 130,522 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 20,606 KM
$27,386 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

Call Dealer

705-495-XXXX

(click to show)

705-495-6487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory