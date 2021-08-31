Menu
2013 RAM 1500

203,123 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

ST

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Incoming Soon, Ask for details! At North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!! Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpeted floor covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
23A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

