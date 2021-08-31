2013 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 1 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7987353

7987353 Stock #: 22045B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 22045B

Mileage 203,123 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Carpeted floor covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Conventional Spare Tire 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD) P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 23A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans MINERAL GRAY METALLIC CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD) SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.