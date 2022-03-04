$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited Package - Bluetooth - Power Doors
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
250,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8566289
- Stock #: 79464B
- VIN: 4S4BRGLC8D3285429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,218 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Outback is a worthy competitor to many SUVs on capability alone - factor in price and it should be a no-brainer. This 2013 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 250,218 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close, All Wheel Drive.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
