Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Outback

250,218 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Package - Bluetooth - Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Package - Bluetooth - Power Doors

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

250,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8566289
  • Stock #: 79464B
  • VIN: 4S4BRGLC8D3285429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close, All Wheel Drive!

This Subaru Outback is a worthy competitor to many SUVs on capability alone - factor in price and it should be a no-brainer. This 2013 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 250,218 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Power Doors, Power Windows, Soft Door Close, All Wheel Drive.


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 34,329 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 168,763 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 81,387 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory