2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
109,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10633122
- Stock #: 9523A198
- VIN: JF2GPACC2DH885672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,746 KM
Vehicle Description
A rare combination of efficiency and capability, this Subaru XV Crosstrek is meant for more with a tall ground clearance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and impressive fuel economy. Factor in the durability Subaru is known for and its clear. In this XV Crosstrek, you are going to love where it takes you. This wagon has 109,746 kms. It's dark grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
