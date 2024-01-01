$14,968+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr XLE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,926 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheel arch moulding, Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC).* This Toyota RAV4 Features the Following Options *Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer, Under cargo area storage compartments, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Tonneau cover, Stainless steel exhaust system, Spoiler w/LED stop lamp, Soft-touch instrument panel w/stitching, Smart stop technology (SST), Silver painted roof rails.* This Toyota RAV4 is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
