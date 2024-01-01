Menu
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheel arch moulding, Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC).* This Toyota RAV4 Features the Following Options *Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer, Under cargo area storage compartments, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Tonneau cover, Stainless steel exhaust system, Spoiler w/LED stop lamp, Soft-touch instrument panel w/stitching, Smart stop technology (SST), Silver painted roof rails.* This Toyota RAV4 is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2013 Toyota RAV4

154,926 KM

$14,968

+ tax & licensing
Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Used
154,926KM
VIN 2T3RFREV8DW052346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-474-XXXX

705-474-9991

