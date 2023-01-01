Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

131,087 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

COMFORTLINE - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

COMFORTLINE - Heated Seats

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,087KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10509033
  • Stock #: 9549A118
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ4DM676179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

The TDI Golf Wagon offers mind boggling fuel economy and plenty of torque and power from its diesel engine. This 2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

Offering the same well balanced ride quality, premium performance, excellent fuel economy and roomy and comfortable cabin, this Golf Wagon has the added versatility of a large cargo area, that with the rear seats down can compete with the cargo carrying capabilities of most large minivans.This wagon has 131,087 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of North Bay

2018 Ford Focus Tita...
 117,000 KM
$17,199 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 168,000 KM
$14,788 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 43,438 KM
$31,404 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

888-513-XXXX

(click to show)

888-513-5338

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory