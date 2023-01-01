$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
COMFORTLINE - Heated Seats
131,087KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10509033
- Stock #: 9549A118
- VIN: 3VWPL7AJ4DM676179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,087 KM
Vehicle Description
The TDI Golf Wagon offers mind boggling fuel economy and plenty of torque and power from its diesel engine. This 2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Offering the same well balanced ride quality, premium performance, excellent fuel economy and roomy and comfortable cabin, this Golf Wagon has the added versatility of a large cargo area, that with the rear seats down can compete with the cargo carrying capabilities of most large minivans.This wagon has 131,087 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
