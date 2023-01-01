Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

136,589 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2.0L Trendline AS IS - Manual - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2.0L Trendline AS IS - Manual - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

136,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9756805
  • Stock #: U7017A
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ2DM436959

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7017A
  • Mileage 136,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

