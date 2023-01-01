2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$5,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 5 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9756805

9756805 Stock #: U7017A

U7017A VIN: 3VW1K7AJ2DM436959

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U7017A

Mileage 136,589 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.