$5,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-476-7600
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0L Trendline AS IS - Manual - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
North Bay Mazda
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9756805
- Stock #: U7017A
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ2DM436959
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U7017A
- Mileage 136,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.