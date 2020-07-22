Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

130,686 KM

Details

$8,379

+ tax & licensing
$8,379

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-814-0002

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-814-0002

$8,379

+ taxes & licensing

130,686KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5628066
  Stock #: P1108A
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB7E7292738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1108A
  • Mileage 130,686 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Chevrolet Cruze boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers, Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up.*This Chevrolet Cruze Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 16 steel, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer, Suspension, sport lowered chassis, Suspension, rear compound crank, Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar, Steering, power, electric.* This Chevrolet Cruze is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

