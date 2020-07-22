2014 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Chevrolet Cruze boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers, Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up.*This Chevrolet Cruze Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 16 steel, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer, Suspension, sport lowered chassis, Suspension, rear compound crank, Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar, Steering, power, electric.* This Chevrolet Cruze is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
