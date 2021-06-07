2014 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Locally Owned! Leather, Sunroof, Power Driver Seat, Backup Camera, Auto Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise, Heated Seats and more! Financing NOT available on AS IS units. Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*This Chevrolet Cruze Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 17" 5-spoke flangeless aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port, centre console, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P225/50R17 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer, Suspension, sport lowered chassis, Suspension, rear compound crank with Z-link design, Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
