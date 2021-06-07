Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

201,426 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ AS IS - Bluetooth - Cruise - Back Up Camera

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ AS IS - Bluetooth - Cruise - Back Up Camera

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

201,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7320068
  • Stock #: U6798B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6798B
  • Mileage 201,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned! Leather, Sunroof, Power Driver Seat, Backup Camera, Auto Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise, Heated Seats and more! Financing NOT available on AS IS units. Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*This Chevrolet Cruze Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 17" 5-spoke flangeless aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port, centre console, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P225/50R17 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer, Suspension, sport lowered chassis, Suspension, rear compound crank with Z-link design, Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
Requires Subscription

