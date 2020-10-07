2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Headlamps halogen projector
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Wheelhouse liners rear
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet 110-volt AC
Seating heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Moldings bodyside chrome
Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall
Window power rear sliding with rear defogger
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Bumper rear chrome
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...
