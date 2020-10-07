Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

109,113 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6138930
  Stock #: 20564A
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC5EG258835

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20564A
  • Mileage 109,113 KM

Vehicle Features

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Fog lamps front halogen
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Defogger rear-window electric
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Door handles chrome
Bumper front chrome
Door locks power
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Driver Information Center 4.2-inch diagonal color display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Headlamps halogen projector
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Wheelhouse liners rear
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet 110-volt AC
Seating heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Moldings bodyside chrome
Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall
Window power rear sliding with rear defogger
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Bumper rear chrome
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

