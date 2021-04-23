2014 Chrysler 300

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 6 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7015661

7015661 Stock #: 21182C

21182C VIN: 2C3CCAAG5EH125864

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 21182C

Mileage 52,639 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Cargo Net POWER REAR WINDOWS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Wheels: 17 x 7 Painted Aluminum Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.