2014 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 2 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10445214

10445214 Stock #: 143NCUA

143NCUA VIN: 3C4PDCCG2ET224667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 211,263 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.