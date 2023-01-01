Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

211,263 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

SXT

Location

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

211,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445214
  • Stock #: 143NCUA
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG2ET224667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 211,263 kms. It's granite crystal metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG2ET224667.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

