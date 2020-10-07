2014 Ford Econoline

Vehicle Features

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Sealed beam halogen headlamps Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Fixed Front Head Restraints Side impact beams Front vinyl headliner Manual tilt steering column Dual high back bucket seats Light tinted glass Tires: LT245/75R16E BSW AS Vinyl Buckets Cargo Space Lights Urethane Gear Shift Knob Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Manual 1st Row Windows Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Regular Dome Lighting Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Split Swing-Out Rear Passenger Side Door Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Black Painted Front/Rear Contour Bumper -inc: lower black valence Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Only Floor Covering Vinyl Front Floor Covering Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins 16 Full Sport Wheel Covers Wheels: 16 x 7 Steel w/Full Sport Covers

