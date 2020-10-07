2014 Ford Econoline

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Sealed beam halogen headlamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Manual tilt steering column
Dual high back bucket seats
Tires: LT245/75R16E BSW AS
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Split Swing-Out Rear Passenger Side Door
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Black Painted Front/Rear Contour Bumper -inc: lower black valence
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Floor Covering
Vinyl Front Floor Covering
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
16 Full Sport Wheel Covers
Wheels: 16 x 7 Steel w/Full Sport Covers
