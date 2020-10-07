Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

133,198 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Cargo Van Commercial

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

133,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084705
  • Stock #: 20581A
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW8EDA44196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20581A
  • Mileage 133,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Sealed beam halogen headlamps
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Side impact beams
Front vinyl headliner
Manual tilt steering column
Dual high back bucket seats
Light tinted glass
Tires: LT245/75R16E BSW AS
Vinyl Buckets
Cargo Space Lights
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Manual 1st Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Regular Dome Lighting
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Split Swing-Out Rear Passenger Side Door
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Black Painted Front/Rear Contour Bumper -inc: lower black valence
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Floor Covering
Vinyl Front Floor Covering
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
16 Full Sport Wheel Covers
Wheels: 16 x 7 Steel w/Full Sport Covers

