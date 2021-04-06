Menu
2014 Ford Escape

66,940 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

66,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6855760
  • Stock #: 20626A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4EUC63080

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,940 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Systems Monitor
Grille w/Chrome Bar
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 2-way manual adjustable front/rear headrest rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera voice-activation 911 Assist VHR SYNC services AppLink Bluetooth steering wheel controls and USB port
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

