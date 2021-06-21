2014 Ford Escape

- Listing ID: 7561087
- Stock #: 21404A
- VIN: 1FMCU0GXXEUE42509
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
144,867 KM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 2-way manual adjustable front/rear headrest rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera voice-activation 911 Assist VHR SYNC services AppLink Bluetooth steering wheel controls and USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.