2014 Ford F-150

200,325 KM

Details

$21,487

+ tax & licensing
$21,487

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2014 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$21,487

+ taxes & licensing

200,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6599515
  • Stock #: 21147A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EFC75882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Here it is what you have been looking for a super clean 5.0L Platinum F-150. This truck inside and out is in great shape, Appears to be a non-smoker unit. Has hard tonneau cover

Vehicle Features

glove box
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

