2014 Ford Focus

118,493 KM

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

SE

Location

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

118,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9081730
  • Stock #: 22170A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
