2014 GMC Sierra 1500

155,901 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7824270
  • Stock #: 21511A
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC5EZ414534

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21511A
  • Mileage 155,901 KM

Vehicle Features

Mouldings body side body coloured
Rear Vision Camera System
Rear child security locks
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Door handles body coloured
Assist handle front passenger
Bumper front chrome
Defogger windshield and side window
Audio system controls steering wheel mounted
Head restraints adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Climate control single zone
Driver information centre 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Locks door power
Mirror inside rear-view manual day/night
Rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
Windows power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down express down on all other windows
Glass deep tint rear
Lights dual cargo area lamps cab mounted
Lock control rear tailgate key activated
Spare tire full size 432 mm (17) steel spare
Tailgate and box rail protection cap top
Tailgate EZ lift and lower
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system pulse washers
Grille surround chrome
Lights front halogen projector
Cruise control -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl mats -inc: 2nd row
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Power outlets 12V DC 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters
Steering wheel leather wrapped wheel with audio and cruise controls
Steering wheel manual tilt -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
Sunshades visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Bumper rear chrome with corner steps
Lights LED cargo box lighting
Mirrors OSRV LH/RH body coloured heated power adjusting -inc: driver-side spotter mirror
Tire carrier outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Tires P255/70R17 blackwall all-season
Stabilitrak stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

