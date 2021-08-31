2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Power outlets 12V DC 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters
Steering wheel leather wrapped wheel with audio and cruise controls
Sunshades visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Bumper rear chrome with corner steps
Lights LED cargo box lighting
Mirrors OSRV LH/RH body coloured heated power adjusting -inc: driver-side spotter mirror
Tire carrier outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Tires P255/70R17 blackwall all-season
Stabilitrak stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.