2014 GMC Terrain

Listing ID: 7261715 Stock #: 21322A VIN: 2GKFLWEK5E6381250
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
105,645 KM
Exterior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Security
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Windows
Glass deep tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
Additional Features
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
Power windows express down all 4 windows
Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
Seatbelts front safety belt pretensioners dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Seatbelts rear 3-point all seating positions
Child security rear door locks power -inc: instrument panel switch
Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Grille charcoal with chrome surround
Seating 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Climate control front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Mirrors body colour heated power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
Lighting halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Seating rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
Instrumentation speedometer tachometer odometer trip odometer coolant temperature fuel gauge outside temperature in radio display
Driver information centre -inc: personalization vehicle info
Locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Locks remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm
Mirror inside rear-view auto dimming
Sunshades dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
Lighting ambient lighting on instrument panel
Airbags driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact seat mounted
Airbags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain with rollover protection
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Seating 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Lighting front halogen fog lights
Seating rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
Console centre -inc: armrest (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Cup holders (1) bottle holder in each door
Mats floor front carpeted insert
Mats floor rear carpeted insert
Power outlets (4) auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Steering wheel leather wrapped -inc: mounted cruise & audio controls
Chrome accents for headlamps side windows and liftgate
Fascia body colour front & rear
Windshield wipers and washers front windshield 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
Windshield wipers and washers rear intermittent
Airbags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.