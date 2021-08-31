Menu
2014 Honda Accord

76,554 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gold Fleet Subaru

888-513-5338

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

SEDAN

2014 Honda Accord

SEDAN

Location

Gold Fleet Subaru

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,554KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7925598
  • Stock #: 4539A188
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F35EA810260

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Cloth, 17" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.2014 Honda Accord LX FWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTECAwards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.caGold Fleet Subaru has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find many 2020-2022 Subaru models as well as a wide selection of used vehicles of all makes and models.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

