$14,822+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$14,822
+ taxes & licensing
108,391KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F41EH003956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,391 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 108,391 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $113.22 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 108,391 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $113.22 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Subaru of North Bay
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i CVT - Reliable Utility, Versatile Comfort 23,983 KM $29,267 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech CVT High-Performance Thrills 20,021 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx Sleek Adventure, Spacious Comfort 7,528 KM $45,897 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Subaru of North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Call Dealer
888-513-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,822
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2014 Honda Civic