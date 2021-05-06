Menu
2014 Honda Civic

94,283 KM

Details Description Features

$11,749

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Sedan 4dr CVT EX

Sedan 4dr CVT EX

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

94,283KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7067191
  Stock #: UP2899A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F58EH010010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP2899A
  • Mileage 94,283 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Honda Civic Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS (M+S), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic remains one of the best small-car values around. Be it the standard sedan, sporty coupe, racy Si trim, frugal hybrid or ultra-clean CNG model, there is a Civic to meet almost any demand.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Honda Civic Sedan!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

