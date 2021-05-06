+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Honda Civic Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS (M+S), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic remains one of the best small-car values around. Be it the standard sedan, sporty coupe, racy Si trim, frugal hybrid or ultra-clean CNG model, there is a Civic to meet almost any demand.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Honda Civic Sedan!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2