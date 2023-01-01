Menu
2014 Honda Civic

179,298 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Touring - Navigation - Sunroof

2014 Honda Civic

Touring - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707263
  • Stock #: 79516A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F79EH015332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 179,298 kms. It's dyno blue pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera.


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

