+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
+ taxes & licensing
This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55 R19, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre shopping for a competent, stylish, efficient compact SUV with lots of features and an affordable price, plus a great warranty, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport should be on your list.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2