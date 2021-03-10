Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

111,139 KM

Details Description Features

$14,979

+ tax & licensing
$14,979

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 6738638
  2. 6738638
$14,979

+ taxes & licensing

111,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6738638
  • Stock #: UP2824A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA0EG138338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP2824A
  • Mileage 111,139 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55 R19, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre shopping for a competent, stylish, efficient compact SUV with lots of features and an affordable price, plus a great warranty, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport should be on your list.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

