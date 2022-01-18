2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 4 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8144758

8144758 Stock #: U6889A

U6889A VIN: KM8SNDHF1EU043381

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U6889A

Mileage 117,449 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.