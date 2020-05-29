+ taxes & licensing
Luxury Group, Navigation, Bluetooth, UConnect, SiriusXM! Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay. When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 74,050 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Luxury Group, Navigation, Bluetooth, Uconnect, Siriusxm, Premium Leather Seats, 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDB5EW291520 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
