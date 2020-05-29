Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Luxury Group - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Luxury Group - Navigation

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,050KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129996
  • Stock #: 195479A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDB5EW291520
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Luxury Group, Navigation, Bluetooth, UConnect, SiriusXM! Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay. When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 74,050 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Luxury Group, Navigation, Bluetooth, Uconnect, Siriusxm, Premium Leather Seats, 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDB5EW291520 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Luxury Group
  • Premium leather seats
  • UConnect
  • SiriusXM
  • 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 100,141 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 11,546 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 57,376 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory