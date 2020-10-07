2014 Land Rover Evoque

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Metal-look grille LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Front And Rear Fog Lamps Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Aluminum Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P235/55R19 Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Passenger Seat Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts PURE Grained Leather Seat Trim Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6/4 way power driver adjustment including recline height lumbar support memory power passenger adjustment including recline height lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Wheels: 19 Sparkle Finish Alloy (Style 4)

