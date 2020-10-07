2014 Land Rover Evoque

Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
PURE Grained Leather Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6/4 way power driver adjustment including recline height lumbar support memory power passenger adjustment including recline height lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Wheels: 19 Sparkle Finish Alloy (Style 4)
