Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Evoque

115,742 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Evoque

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Plus

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6127629
  • Stock #: 20515A
  • VIN: SALVP2BG6EH934639

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/55R19
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Passenger Seat
Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
PURE Grained Leather Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6/4 way power driver adjustment including recline height lumbar support memory power passenger adjustment including recline height lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Wheels: 19 Sparkle Finish Alloy (Style 4)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 28,141 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,744 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 112,456 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory