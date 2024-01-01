Menu
Recent Arrival! 2014 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SCVT, Cloth.Reviews:* Owners comment positively on Sentras roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether its good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We dont have what you are looking for? Dont worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Dont live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

129,679 KM

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

129,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24030B
  • Mileage 129,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

