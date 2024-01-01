$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
2014 Nissan Sentra
Location
North Bay Mitsubishi
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
705-495-6487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24030B
- Mileage 129,679 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2014 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SCVT, Cloth.Reviews:* Owners comment positively on Sentras roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
