2014 Nissan Titan

161,523 KM

S

Location

161,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7125565
  • Stock #: 21316A
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EC6EN519470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,523 KM

Vehicle Features

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Spray-in Bed Liner
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Cloth Seat Surface
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Tires: P265/70R18 BSW
Wheels: 18 x 8J 5-Spoke Alloy
Front Manual Split Bench Seat (40/20/40) -inc: flip down centre seat w/armrest and dual cupholders
Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

