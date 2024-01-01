Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn epitomizes powerful performance and distinctive features, delivering an exceptional driving experience for those seeking a capable and well-equipped pickup truck on Canadian roads.<br><br>Inside the RAM 1500 Big Horn, discover a well-appointed interior with comfortable seating and modern amenities. The truck offers a spacious cabin with user-friendly technology, ensuring comfort and convenience during both work and leisure activities across Canada.<br><br>Powered by a robust engine, the RAM 1500 Big Horn delivers powerful performance, making it suitable for towing, hauling, and various demanding tasks. The trucks smooth ride quality and responsive handling enhance its versatility for both city and highway driving.<br><br>Externally, the RAM 1500 Big Horn boasts a bold and rugged design, showcasing distinctive features that set it apart. RAMs focus on innovation and durability further enhances the trucks appeal, promising reliability and resilience in challenging conditions.<br><br>For those seeking a pickup truck with powerful performance and distinctive features, the 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn is an excellent choice. Experience its capabilities and unique design elements as you handle various tasks and adventures with confidence and style.

2014 RAM 1500

77,100 KM

Details Description Features

$23,737

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

Big Horn Powerful Performance, Distinctive Features

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Big Horn Powerful Performance, Distinctive Features

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

Contact Seller

$23,737

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,100KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7TT2ES475003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,100 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn epitomizes powerful performance and distinctive features, delivering an exceptional driving experience for those seeking a capable and well-equipped pickup truck on Canadian roads.

Inside the RAM 1500 Big Horn, discover a well-appointed interior with comfortable seating and modern amenities. The truck offers a spacious cabin with user-friendly technology, ensuring comfort and convenience during both work and leisure activities across Canada.

Powered by a robust engine, the RAM 1500 Big Horn delivers powerful performance, making it suitable for towing, hauling, and various demanding tasks. The truck's smooth ride quality and responsive handling enhance its versatility for both city and highway driving.

Externally, the RAM 1500 Big Horn boasts a bold and rugged design, showcasing distinctive features that set it apart. RAM's focus on innovation and durability further enhances the truck's appeal, promising reliability and resilience in challenging conditions.

For those seeking a pickup truck with powerful performance and distinctive features, the 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn is an excellent choice. Experience its capabilities and unique design elements as you handle various tasks and adventures with confidence and style.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru of North Bay

Used 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness - Skid Plates for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness - Skid Plates 12,400 KM $42,150 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn Powerful Performance, Distinctive Features for sale in North Bay, ON
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn Powerful Performance, Distinctive Features 77,100 KM $23,737 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION Compact Versatility, All-Weather Assurance for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION Compact Versatility, All-Weather Assurance 14,288 KM $29,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

888-513-XXXX

(click to show)

888-513-5338

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,737

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500