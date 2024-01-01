$23,737+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 RAM 1500
Big Horn Powerful Performance, Distinctive Features
2014 RAM 1500
Big Horn Powerful Performance, Distinctive Features
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$23,737
+ taxes & licensing
77,100KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7TT2ES475003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn epitomizes powerful performance and distinctive features, delivering an exceptional driving experience for those seeking a capable and well-equipped pickup truck on Canadian roads.
Inside the RAM 1500 Big Horn, discover a well-appointed interior with comfortable seating and modern amenities. The truck offers a spacious cabin with user-friendly technology, ensuring comfort and convenience during both work and leisure activities across Canada.
Powered by a robust engine, the RAM 1500 Big Horn delivers powerful performance, making it suitable for towing, hauling, and various demanding tasks. The truck's smooth ride quality and responsive handling enhance its versatility for both city and highway driving.
Externally, the RAM 1500 Big Horn boasts a bold and rugged design, showcasing distinctive features that set it apart. RAM's focus on innovation and durability further enhances the truck's appeal, promising reliability and resilience in challenging conditions.
For those seeking a pickup truck with powerful performance and distinctive features, the 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn is an excellent choice. Experience its capabilities and unique design elements as you handle various tasks and adventures with confidence and style.
Inside the RAM 1500 Big Horn, discover a well-appointed interior with comfortable seating and modern amenities. The truck offers a spacious cabin with user-friendly technology, ensuring comfort and convenience during both work and leisure activities across Canada.
Powered by a robust engine, the RAM 1500 Big Horn delivers powerful performance, making it suitable for towing, hauling, and various demanding tasks. The truck's smooth ride quality and responsive handling enhance its versatility for both city and highway driving.
Externally, the RAM 1500 Big Horn boasts a bold and rugged design, showcasing distinctive features that set it apart. RAM's focus on innovation and durability further enhances the truck's appeal, promising reliability and resilience in challenging conditions.
For those seeking a pickup truck with powerful performance and distinctive features, the 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn is an excellent choice. Experience its capabilities and unique design elements as you handle various tasks and adventures with confidence and style.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Subaru of North Bay
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness - Skid Plates 12,400 KM $42,150 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn Powerful Performance, Distinctive Features 77,100 KM $23,737 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION Compact Versatility, All-Weather Assurance 14,288 KM $29,977 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Subaru of North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Call Dealer
888-513-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,737
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2014 RAM 1500