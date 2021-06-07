2014 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 4 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

A1080A VIN: 1C6RR7WM9ES341092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # A1080A

Mileage 107,476 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Rear Window Defroster Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Low Back Bucket Seats Heated Second Row Seats Ventilated Front Seats Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Front map lights Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Spray-in Bed Liner Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder LED brakelights Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown High Back Seats Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Wheels w/Locks Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum Paint/Chrome Inserts Running Boards and Side Steps Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

