2014 RAM 1500

- Listing ID: 7227194
- Stock #: A1080A
- VIN: 1C6RR7WM9ES341092
-
Exterior Colour
Grey
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Diesel
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Stock #
A1080A
-
Mileage
107,476 KM
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Electronic stability control (ESC)
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum Paint/Chrome Inserts
Running Boards and Side Steps
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
