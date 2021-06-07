Menu
2014 RAM 1500

107,476 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7227194
  • Stock #: A1080A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WM9ES341092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1080A
  • Mileage 107,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear Window Defroster
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Low Back Bucket Seats
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Lumbar Adjust
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Spray-in Bed Liner
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
High Back Seats
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Wheels w/Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum Paint/Chrome Inserts
Running Boards and Side Steps
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Back to Top

