2014 RAM 1500

153,605 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $217 B/W

2014 RAM 1500

SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $217 B/W

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707266
  • Stock #: 22911C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8ES460516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,605 kms. It's western brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT8ES460516.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $216.61 with $2100 down for 48 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $3633 ). See dealer for details.

All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

