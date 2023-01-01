2014 RAM 1500

$20,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 6 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9707266

9707266 Stock #: 22911C

22911C VIN: 1C6RR7GT8ES460516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,605 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.