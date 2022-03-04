2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 2 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8469351

8469351 Stock #: 22138B

22138B VIN: JF2GPAKC6E8307786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 131,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Body-colored door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Colored Front Bumper Body-Colored Rear Bumper Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.70 Axle Ratio Additional Features Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tires: 225/55R17 95H AS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 15.9 Gal. Fuel Tank Wheels: 17 x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark gray w/machine finish GVWR: 4343 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.