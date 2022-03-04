Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

131,266 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

WAGON

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

WAGON

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8469351
  • Stock #: 22138B
  • VIN: JF2GPAKC6E8307786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,266 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Axle Ratio
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tires: 225/55R17 95H AS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
15.9 Gal. Fuel Tank
Wheels: 17 x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark gray w/machine finish
GVWR: 4343 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2010 Jeep Wrangler U...
 217,965 KM
$12,956 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona L
 61,993 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 70,250 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory