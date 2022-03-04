$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
WAGON
Location
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8469351
- Stock #: 22138B
- VIN: JF2GPAKC6E8307786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 131,266 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Axle Ratio
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tires: 225/55R17 95H AS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
15.9 Gal. Fuel Tank
Wheels: 17 x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark gray w/machine finish
GVWR: 4343 lbs
