2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer and Trip Odometer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Tires: 195/65 R15H AS Wheels: 6J x 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Cover Passenger Seat Cardeol Cloth Seat Trim Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable height and reach front seats w/lockable head restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

