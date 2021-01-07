2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Body-coloured door handles
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front And Rear Map Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Wheels: 6J x 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Cover
Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable height and reach front seats w/lockable head restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
