2014 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533940
  • Stock #: 20744A
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9EM245108

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
Wheels: 6J x 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Cover
Passenger Seat
Cardeol Cloth Seat Trim
Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable height and reach front seats w/lockable head restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

