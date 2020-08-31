Menu
2015 Audi Q5

95,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Komfort LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS!!

95,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WA1CFCFP2FA012116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, POWER/HEATED/MEMORY SEAT, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 18" ALLOYS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

