2015 Chevrolet Cruze...

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Floor mats carpeted front and rear

Door locks rear child security

Trunk emergency release handle

Defogger rear window electric

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Steering wheel 3-spoke comfort grip

StabiliTrak Stability Control System

Brakes 4-wheel antilock

Enhanced Acoustic Package

Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors

Convenience hooks rear

Rear air ducts floor mounted

Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard

Wipers front intermittent variable

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Glass solar-absorbing tinted

Door handles body-colour

Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer

Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio

Centre stack integrated with ambient LED back lighting

Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual

Armrest rear centre articulating with dual cup holders

Console centre with sliding armrest storage front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders

Driver Information Centre with trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy instantaneous fuel economy average vehicle speed tire pressure and oil life remaining

Lighting interior dome with theater dimming dual map lights illuminated trunk area

Power outlets 2 auxiliary located in centre console

Safety belts 3-point all seating positions front height adjustable

Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger dual

Air bags frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature

Tires P215/60R16 all-season blackwall low rolling resistance

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding

Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel

Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter

Windows power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up