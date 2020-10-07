2015 Chevrolet Cruze...

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front and rear
Door locks rear child security
Trunk emergency release handle
Defogger rear window electric
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel 3-spoke comfort grip
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard
Wipers front intermittent variable
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass solar-absorbing tinted
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Centre stack integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Armrest rear centre articulating with dual cup holders
Console centre with sliding armrest storage front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy instantaneous fuel economy average vehicle speed tire pressure and oil life remaining
Lighting interior dome with theater dimming dual map lights illuminated trunk area
Power outlets 2 auxiliary located in centre console
Safety belts 3-point all seating positions front height adjustable
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger dual
Air bags frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Tires P215/60R16 all-season blackwall low rolling resistance
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding
Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
Windows power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Wheel covers bolt-on (Chrome.)
