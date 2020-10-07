Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

119,744 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6113736
  Stock #: A1002A
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB5F7200608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A1002A
  • Mileage 119,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Tire Pressure Monitor
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front and rear
Door locks rear child security
Trunk emergency release handle
Defogger rear window electric
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel 3-spoke comfort grip
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Brakes 4-wheel antilock
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Convenience hooks rear
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard
Wipers front intermittent variable
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass solar-absorbing tinted
Door handles body-colour
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Centre stack integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Armrest rear centre articulating with dual cup holders
Console centre with sliding armrest storage front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy instantaneous fuel economy average vehicle speed tire pressure and oil life remaining
Lighting interior dome with theater dimming dual map lights illuminated trunk area
Power outlets 2 auxiliary located in centre console
Safety belts 3-point all seating positions front height adjustable
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger dual
Air bags frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Tires P215/60R16 all-season blackwall low rolling resistance
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding
Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
Windows power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Wheel covers bolt-on (Chrome.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

