2015 Chevrolet Cruze

57,821 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. CRUISE CONTROL. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

57,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7711102
  • Stock #: 210801
  • VIN: 1G1PH5SBXF7246727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210801
  • Mileage 57,821 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. CRUISE CONTROL. A/C. AMAZING LOW MILEAGE BUY!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

