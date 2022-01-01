2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Door handles Black

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

CornerStep rear bumper

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Mirrors outside manual Black

Bumpers front black

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

Seat rear full-width folding bench 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...

Bumpers rear Black

Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl no floor mats included