2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

130,018 KM

Work Truck

Work Truck

130,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8116897
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC7FZ178360

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21538B
  • Mileage 130,018 KM

Vehicle Features

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles Black
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
CornerStep rear bumper
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Mirrors outside manual Black
Bumpers front black
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Seat rear full-width folding bench 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing Sy...
Bumpers rear Black
Floor covering Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl no floor mats included
Headlamps halogen reflector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

