$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. TOW PKG.
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440379
- Stock #: 220841
- VIN: 3GCUKSECXFG186113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 220841
- Mileage 131,461 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED POWER SEAT. BLUETOOTH. TOW PKG. RUNNING BOARDS. BACKUP CAM.PWR SEATS. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2