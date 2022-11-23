Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

131,461 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. TOW PKG.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. TOW PKG.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440379
  • Stock #: 220841
  • VIN: 3GCUKSECXFG186113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 220841
  • Mileage 131,461 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED POWER SEAT. BLUETOOTH. TOW PKG. RUNNING BOARDS. BACKUP CAM.PWR SEATS. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

