Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Engine Start! Dominate both the road and the worksite in the Chevy Silverado 3500HD. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The 2015 Silverado 3500HD is completely redesigned with an updated interior, new styling, and more safety features. While the 3500HD is the hard-working full-size pickup it has always been, it makes it even more of a pleasure to drive with a quieter cab and more user-friendly tech features. The 3500HD still has all the towing power you need with all the great features you want. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 194,664 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Engine Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
