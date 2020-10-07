Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

194,664 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ - Leather Seats

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ - Leather Seats

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

194,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6192987
  Stock #: 20540A
  VIN: 1GC4K0CG9FF139957

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 194,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Engine Start! Dominate both the road and the worksite in the Chevy Silverado 3500HD. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The 2015 Silverado 3500HD is completely redesigned with an updated interior, new styling, and more safety features. While the 3500HD is the hard-working full-size pickup it has always been, it makes it even more of a pleasure to drive with a quieter cab and more user-friendly tech features. The 3500HD still has all the towing power you need with all the great features you want. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 194,664 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Engine Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Start
Premium Sound Package

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

