2015 Chrysler 200

99,730 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX - Power Windows

2015 Chrysler 200

LX - Power Windows

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,730KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329850
  • Stock #: 20527A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFBXFN641025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control! The Chrysler 200 is a stylish, comfortable, and appealing sedan, according to the Car Connection. This 2015 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 99,730 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCFBXFN641025 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

